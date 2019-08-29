Beer Is Bae: These Breweries In Town Are Nothing Short Of Paradise For True Beer Lovers

This place serves six different types of craft beer or 'Motor Fuels' as well as their signature beertails that you have to try. From stout and lager to German and Belgian wheat, you will get it all. They'll give you samplers so you can choose which beer you want. They also have a Beer Up Table that lets you fill your own glass! Book one of these tables (at least 10 people) and enjoy unlimited beer for two hours. You also have to try the Turbo Shandy and Irish Car Bomb beertails.