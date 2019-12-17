Take Your Kids To These Christmas Carnivals

Holiday Inn in New Town is going to celebrate Christmas this year with kids getting priority. For entertainment, you will have live juggling show, puppet show and magic show to keep your kids captivated. For fun games and activities, they can take part in balloon dart game, bouncy castle, hit the cans, basket balls, merry go round and ball pool. They will even have a kids' special menu including exciting dishes like Motu Patlu Burgers, Simba's Secret Drink, to name a few. Tickets start from INR 599 onwards and runs from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, December 21.