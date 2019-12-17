Take Your Kids To These Christmas Carnivals
Stone Paper Scissors
Stone Paper Scissors housed opposite City Centre Salt Lake is spread across 3,200 sq. ft. It's going to be a jam-packed day on December 23, with the carnival going on from 11 am to 8 pm. Right from musical chairs to making your own candy floss, the day will fly by in a blink. Sign up at INR 550 per child and call on 90516 63789 for registration details.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn in New Town is going to celebrate Christmas this year with kids getting priority. For entertainment, you will have live juggling show, puppet show and magic show to keep your kids captivated. For fun games and activities, they can take part in balloon dart game, bouncy castle, hit the cans, basket balls, merry go round and ball pool. They will even have a kids' special menu including exciting dishes like Motu Patlu Burgers, Simba's Secret Drink, to name a few. Tickets start from INR 599 onwards and runs from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, December 21.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4200
Kangaroo Kids
Kangaroo Kids Preschool in Rajarhat is turning up the Christmas heat (or should we say cold) with its kids' carnival. Parents can drop in with their children and entry is absolutely free. There will be a magician and a Santa to give you company and make your time better. There will be food stalls and coupons available. Feel free to use those coupons and buy delicious food. The event is from 12-3 pm on Saturday, December 21.
Uchhal Kood
Uchhal Kood is organising a kids' carnival in the courtyard of Galleria Mall on Saturday, December 21, from 12 noon to 8 pm. But unlike any other Christmas carnival, this one has a noble cause and is going to be different from the other ones. They are hosting the orphan children of Karunamoyee kali mandir. Along with this, a part of the proceeds will go for the treatment of poor child cancer patients.
Park Street
How can we exclude the baap of all places when it comes to Christmas? Park Street is a revelry in itself, an El Dorado, and it doesn't look anything like Kolkata. From live gigs, stalls, Santa caps, reindeer horns (for as low as INR 30!) and Christmas special cakes, pies, cookies, chocolates to Kolkata-special Anglo-Indian fares of pork vindaloo, panteras, pulao and much more, you will have one hell of a Christmas to remember!
