Be it a gourmet dish or simple ‘ghar ka khaana’, healthy salads or sinful desserts, snacks for high-tea or finger food for squad - Here’s a list of the best cooking classes in town that will cater to your any and every culinary need.
Bring Out The Masterchef In You With These Cooking Classes In Town
The Food Studio
The Food Studio is the brainchild of Urvika Kanoi, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu, London. What started as primarily a catering business, now also conducts some of the most popular cooking workshops in the city. From learning how to make 14 different varieties of bread from around the world to learning how to use the wok in making mouth-watering Asian delicacies, Urvika teaches it all. Thinking of ways to jazz up your party? Take a Food Studio workshop on how to make lip smacking appetisers, entrees and desserts from across the globe, that are instant crowd-pleasers. How about one on ‘plated desserts to die for’? In fact one of their most popular workshops is called ‘tasties for toddlers’, wherein you can learn to make simple and delicious ‘fuss free’ recipes for your fussy little ones.
Zestful Flavours
Young entrepreneur Anjali Kejriwal’s cooking dream resulted in her founding Zestful Flavours. She tries to take easily-available ingredients and transform them into exotic dishes. Her sessions are unique as she tries to keep them healthy – chemical-free, protein-packed and gluten-free cooking are some of the classes she has. Her advanced ice cream classes are also a big hit with out of the box flavours. What’s even more awesome? The surplus of class profits goes to underprivileged kids.
Food Kraft
Want to spend just a couple of hours or keep the kids occupied for the whole holiday season? Food Kraft does both short-term cooking classes (for 3 hours a session for a couple of days) as well as long-term (22 day) classes. Depending on your budget you can choose from vegetarian, Chinese, Indian, Italian, sizzlers, desserts and more. They even do advanced bakery and bread-making sessions. The Specialized Brownie Course where you learn how to make 12 brownies sounds super tempting. Planning a party? Try the snacks and dips classes.
A to Z Cooking
A To Z Cooking by Niti Sodhani, has a very homely environment and boasts of students from all walks of life. A well-equipped kitchen and equally practical cooking equipment ensures that the beginner in you turns into a complete pro with tons of cooking hacks up your sleeve. She teaches a variety of dishes under the categories of chocolate making, cake & baking, desserts, micro oven cooking, Chinese and Pan Asian cooking.
Manju Sethia
Manju Sethia’s vegetarian cooking classes – Sharing Cooking Secrets – have become very popular. Both kids and adults can enlist and get hands-on training on mastering dishes and conquer common kitchen mistakes. The classes follow a 4-5 hour-long workshop format and are conducted a couple of times a month. Check out her YouTube channel to get an idea of her style.
JBL Academy Of Culinary Arts
Founded by two young chefs, JBL conducts both short and month-long courses. Each of the short classes includes approximately four hours of hands-on experience cooking and an extra half hour to devour your creation. They provide all the ingredients required to make the dishes. We love that the workshops are centred around occasions – like Summer Special Mocktails; Sunday Specials (the recipes we need to keep around for cheat day), and Ideal Party Starters. For those really looking to Masterchef-up, the intensive month-long courses.
Chocolate Studios
Chocolate Studios cooking events and workshops happen right through the year; and no, they don’t do only chocolate sessions. You can pick up recipes and cooking tricks for lots of cuisines but they do specialise in desserts, chocolates and cakes.
Firestarter Classes
Cakes, Deserts, Fondants, Decorations, Chocolates, Shakes, Starters, Mock-tails & lots more - Firestarter’s hands-on workshops are all you need to take your basic baking skills more than just a couple of notches higher. The cherry on the icing on the cake? You get to take home whatever you make in the classes along with printed copies of recipes and baking tips & tricks.
