Bring Out The Masterchef In You With These Cooking Classes In Town

The Food Studio is the brainchild of Urvika Kanoi, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu, London. What started as primarily a catering business, now also conducts some of the most popular cooking workshops in the city. From learning how to make 14 different varieties of bread from around the world to learning how to use the wok in making mouth-watering Asian delicacies, Urvika teaches it all. Thinking of ways to jazz up your party? Take a Food Studio workshop on how to make lip smacking appetisers, entrees and desserts from across the globe, that are instant crowd-pleasers. How about one on ‘plated desserts to die for’? In fact one of their most popular workshops is called ‘tasties for toddlers’, wherein you can learn to make simple and delicious ‘fuss free’ recipes for your fussy little ones.