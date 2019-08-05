“Food” is not just a word, it’s an emotion. Be it Kareem’s Dum Biryani or Arsalan’s luscious kebabs or the stand-alone quality sushi from Wasabee, they not only calm our hunger but feed our souls as well. Check out these restaurants that cater to your hunger pangs any time of the day.
Check Out City’s Top Delivery Restaurants That Are Ready To Cater To Your Midnight Cravings
Bachan's Dhaba
Does the name ring a bell? Well, yes, we are talking about Bachan’s Dhaba, located at Rashbehari Avenue, known for serving authentic Punjabi cuisines and North Indian cuisines. They also serve Mughlai and Chinese delicacies. They take-up nearby orders from various localities and they opened their second outlet at Santoshpur.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Sharma Dhaba
Craving some Tarka Fry and Rumali Roti in the middle of the night? Here’s Sharma Dhaba to your rescue, known for serving orders 24x7. Their Dal Makhani and Chicken Tikka are must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Arsalan Restaurant And Caterer
If you are craving for authentic Mughlai cuisine, you can get hold of its real taste at Arsalan. They have Mughlai dishes ranging from tandoors, kebabs to biryanis and naans. You can avail their own delivery service or order food through Swiggy and Zomato.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Wasabee
This Japanese restaurant is known for serving delectable Oriental cuisines and is located at 30, Arya Vidyalaya Road, Kolkata. You can call at 9163764444 whenever you are in a ‘sushi’ mood.’ They have a brilliant range of seafood options, including crabs, prawns, lobsters, squids and octopus.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Oudh 1590
They aim at serving the best of Lucknow in terms of food, ambience and décor. With their presence across multiple locations in the city, this chain of restaurant is known for serving best Awadhi dishes in town.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Bhojohori Manna
if you're visiting the ‘city of joy’ and is a foodie chances are you'll be tempted to try out the regional delicacies. Bhojohori Manna, with their multiple chain of restaurants across the city, is known for their extensive free food delivery services. You must avail their festive Thali Platter to celebrate occasions like Poila Baisakh and Jamai Sasthi at home.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Well, if you are missing Punjab or the ‘Punjabi’ in you, Rang De Basanti Dhaba will help you to bring the true essence of Punjab in terms of food and mood. Their must-try Bullet Kebabs and Malai Chicken Tikka will surely lift up your mood. With their two outlets in town, RDBD endeavors to optimise and refine the dhaba experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Hatari
You can either pick-up your own orders or get it delivered by the restaurant executives at Hatari. Try out their Boneless Chili Chicken, Mixed Fried Rice or Pan Fried Chili Fish to satiate your taste buds and beat the Monday blues. You can also sign-up on hatari.oddle.me and avail 15% off on your first delivery.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kareem’s
The netizens here are genuinely fascinated with typical Kolkata biryani and Kareem’s subtle and flavoursome biryani is a must order on lazy weekends. One shouldn’t miss out on their Tandoori Tarkari from their vegetarian menu and Ghost Bara Chaap from their non-veg platter. You can avail home delivery via several apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Food Panda.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
