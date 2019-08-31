Seeking For A Romantic Getaway Or The Perfect Honeymoon Destination Around Kolkata? Your Quest Ends Here

Shillong, a popular tourist attraction near Kolkata, is just another picturesque hill station near Kolkata. Famously known as 'The Adobe of Clouds', Shillong has everything to ensure your holidays are as pleasing than ever. The rich culture and the thrilling scenic views will give you a façade of Scotland along with the shimmering lakes, gushing waterfalls, museums and much more. Couples will love to take an evening stroll amid the natural abundance of the place.