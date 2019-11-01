Head To These Keto-Friendly Restaurants In Town

A venture started by nutritionist Hena Nafis, this cafe in Ballygunge is here to sort out all your diet woes. The welcoming ambiance with tastefully done interiors is well complimented with the hanging lights, undone walls and potted plants. This 54-seater café has three types of food options categorised under Low Carb Diet, Low Carbohydrate and High Protein. You must try their Creamy Salmon with Broccoli and Brown Rice and EGF Burger, Red Pepper Roll with Tangy Marinara Sauce, among others. They are also open to delivering healthy meal boxes according to your dietary regulations and preferences.