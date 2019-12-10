Treat Yourself To Yum Oriental Food At Chez

Casual Dining

Chez - Pan Oriental Kitchen

Bagha Jatin, Kolkata
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D-26, Near Ekta Heights Building, Bapuji Nagar, Bagha Jatin, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

Chez Pan Oriental Kitchen has come up with some new inclusion in their menu, inculcating some mainstream oriental dishes by amalgamating their unique blend of flavors. In Frame: ▶️Phuket Chicken Hunan ▶️Hot Celery Fish ▶️Canton Street Fried Rice ▶️Hakka Rice Noodles ▶️Thai Kafir Lime Chicken ▶️Lemon & Chilly Prawns If you love authentic oriental flavors free of Indo-Chinese fusion then this place is a must-visit. Located in the bylanes of Baghajatin, South Kolkata this place has become the favorite spot for Oriental food lovers. The food, hospitality, and service are on point.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

