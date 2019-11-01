Bookmark These Places For Your First Dates

If you're a Shah Rukh by heart and can't wait to serenade your Senorita with the Kolkata skyline in the backdrop, we bet this is where you should be. Hanging lights, a rooftop pool, a lounge and insane views of the city skyline - come on nothing can be more romantic than this. Who knows your first date might turn out to be the golden day of your first kiss as well! (Ahem!)

Click here to know more.