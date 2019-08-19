Foodie Alert: Top 9 Restaurants In Ballygunge For Your Gastronomic Indulgence

If Oriental Street is on your mind, head to Mamasan to get a taste. Located a few yards down from 6 Ballygunge, with conspicuous Oriental influence, Mamasan is good for a family dine out.

Indonesian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Korean, Japanese - the influences are many, and the dishes come with a refreshing twist. The tangy Vietnamese Goi salad and the spicy Colombo Chilli is as good as the Osaka Train Station's Mushroom and Tofu soup (popular Osaka old serve) for starters. Team up the spicy Sichuanese grilled eggplants with Pattaya Night Market's Dumpling Soup (comes loaded with noodles, momos and tangy lime infused broth) for a hearty main course. Wash off the palate with their lemon, ginger and kaffir lime spritzer or indulge in their homemade chocolate pudding to end on a sweet note.