Bored Of The Same, Old Routine? Check Our Guide On Awesome Road Trips You Can Take From The City

Mayapur is a city of ancient temples and myths. It is one of the nine islands that form the Navadweep (that looks like a lotus flower with eight petals) and is situated just at the confluence of Ganga and Jalangi rivers. It’s a well-known pilgrim place attracting tourists and devotees from across the world. It’s believed that Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Lord Krishna’s incarnate, was born here, which is why there’s also a temple dedicated to him. The famous ISKCON temple is also here. Take a dip in the Ganges while you're here.