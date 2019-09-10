Head To These Places In The City For The Best Sandwiches

Sandwiches are comfort food. Plus, there's a lot of room for innovation. Whether it's the good ol' grilled chicken cheese or fusion variants, a good sandwich is enough to cheer you up and satiate those mini-hunger pangs. We've jotted down a list of 10 places serving the best sandwiches in town.

My Big Fat Belly

This cafe offers amazing sandwiches under their Signature Big Belly Witches section. Grab a Super Corny Sandwich (French loaf with American corn, bell peppers, olives, jalapenos, mayo, tabasco and cheese, served with fries) or a Murg-E-Azam that's got chicken tikka, hari chutney mayo and cheese served with kurkure and fries.

4.3

22, Sarat Bose Road, Rowland Row, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Hondo's

This cafe on Prince Anwar Shah Road serves a wide selection of sandwiches and is one of the best places to go to for American cuisine. Go for the Mushroom and Cheese Sandwich that's got fresh mushrooms tucked in a bed of cheese and mashed potatoes. You must also try the XXL Mogambo Sandwich.

58/100, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Lake Gardens, Kolkata

The Bikers Cafe

Opt for their Classical Cuban Sandwich (the good ol' ham and cheese) or Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Sandwich - Arabic bread filled with marinated and grilled zucchini, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with feta cheese, pesto mayo and garlic aioli. Thank us later!

4.3

Platinum Mall, 1st Floor, 31, Elgin Road, Elgin, Kolkata

8th Day Cafe & Bakery

How can we not mention this American cafe when talking on sandwiches. All their bagels are prepared in-house and combinations will leave you wanting for more. You cannot leave without trying their signature specials - Grant's Sandwich (a protein-packed sandwich named after the owner Grant Walsh), The Aubergine and The K-Town, curated as a tribute to the oh-so-amazing food in our City of Joy! 
4.3

Arcadia, 6, Mullick Bazar, Elgin Road, Elgin, Kolkata

Flurys

Even though the quality of food has gone down a bit here, their sandwiches still pack a punch. The Cheese Tomato Sandwich is a must try and so is the Open Sandwich filled with loads of shredded chicken, ham, tomatoes, grilled bell peppers and cheese, served with a fried egg. Do take a bite of their  heritage tea sandwiches.
4.2

18-A, Park Street, Park Street Area, Kolkata

NV Stores

This quaint cafe on Lindsay Street serves over 40 varieties of sandwiches. Choose your choice of bread and filling and watch them work their magic on it. Their bestsellers include chicken tikka, chicken cheese and egg sandwiches. Best part? They'll make it right in front of you.

4.2

12/2, Lindsay Street, Fire Brigade Head Quarter, New Market Area, Kolkata

The Chaiwala

If you are craving for a quick but delish bite, then The Chaiwala is the place for you to go to. They serve the best grilled sandwiches in town. Whether it's Spicy Cheese, Pork Pepperoni or All Meat Club S/W, you'll find the crunchiest ones here. You just can't leave without trying their Smoked Pork and Bacon sandwich.
4.4

P-459B, Jatin Bagchi Road, Hindusthan Park, Kolkata

Cafe ICanFlyy

Serving a host of veg and non-veg options, some of their specialties include Chicken Tikka Sandwich and Hummus and Egg Sandwich. Vegetarians must opt for Paneer Tikka Sandwich. But, if you're craving the good ol' ones, then take a bite of their Classic Grilled Cheese Veg Sandwich.

4.5

4-B, Near Maddox Square, Street, Ballygunge, Kolkata

The Salt House

We know prices are on the higher side but, trust us, this place is not going to disappoint you. Choose from their in-house breads (oatmeal, multi-grain and sourdough) and lots of filling options available here. We'd recommend the smoked salmon, cream cheese and arugula bagel as well as the grilled cheese, hummus and sun-dried tomato pesto tartine. Their signature club sandwich is equally yum.
4.3

40, 6th Floor, Shakespeare Sarani Road, Elgin, Kolkata

The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern

If you're willing to splurge a bit (actually, quite a bit!), then go for the Monte Cristo sandwich at The Bakery inside The Lalit Great Eastern hotel. It's a heritage chicken sandwich with cheese between a French toast! It's expensive but soul-satisfying. You can also try the Croque Madame - a traditional French sandwich filled with ham and a fried egg. All the sandwiches are served with potato wedges and house salads.

3.9

The Lalit Great Eastern, 1, 2 & 3, Old Court House Street, Dalhousie Square, Kolkata

