Head To These Places In The City For The Best Sandwiches
My Big Fat Belly
This cafe offers amazing sandwiches under their Signature Big Belly Witches section. Grab a Super Corny Sandwich (French loaf with American corn, bell peppers, olives, jalapenos, mayo, tabasco and cheese, served with fries) or a Murg-E-Azam that's got chicken tikka, hari chutney mayo and cheese served with kurkure and fries.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Hondo's
This cafe on Prince Anwar Shah Road serves a wide selection of sandwiches and is one of the best places to go to for American cuisine. Go for the Mushroom and Cheese Sandwich that's got fresh mushrooms tucked in a bed of cheese and mashed potatoes. You must also try the XXL Mogambo Sandwich.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Bikers Cafe
Opt for their Classical Cuban Sandwich (the good ol' ham and cheese) or Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Sandwich - Arabic bread filled with marinated and grilled zucchini, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with feta cheese, pesto mayo and garlic aioli. Thank us later!
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
8th Day Cafe & Bakery
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Flurys
- Price for two: ₹ 400
NV Stores
This quaint cafe on Lindsay Street serves over 40 varieties of sandwiches. Choose your choice of bread and filling and watch them work their magic on it. Their bestsellers include chicken tikka, chicken cheese and egg sandwiches. Best part? They'll make it right in front of you.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
The Chaiwala
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Cafe ICanFlyy
Serving a host of veg and non-veg options, some of their specialties include Chicken Tikka Sandwich and Hummus and Egg Sandwich. Vegetarians must opt for Paneer Tikka Sandwich. But, if you're craving the good ol' ones, then take a bite of their Classic Grilled Cheese Veg Sandwich.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Salt House
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
If you're willing to splurge a bit (actually, quite a bit!), then go for the Monte Cristo sandwich at The Bakery inside The Lalit Great Eastern hotel. It's a heritage chicken sandwich with cheese between a French toast! It's expensive but soul-satisfying. You can also try the Croque Madame - a traditional French sandwich filled with ham and a fried egg. All the sandwiches are served with potato wedges and house salads.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Comments (0)