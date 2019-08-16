Beer And Football Your Best Friends? Head To These Sports Bars In The City

Who doesn't wanna watch a game of sport with a chilled beer? For that, we say head out to these sports bars in town.

One Sports Lounge

One of Kolkata’s trendiest sports lounge, the One Sports Lounge in Salt Lake is every sports fan’s dream bar. With plush wooden interiors and nine 4K screens strung across the lounge bar for regular live screenings of matches. You certainly cannot wish for something more.

One Sports Lounge

Infinity Benchmark, Ground Floor, Near RDB Cinema, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

BJs Sports Restro-Lounge

Another restro lounge that remains a favourite among sports fanatics is BJs. It oozes the best game vibes. With big screen LEDs surrounding this place and board games on offer to keep you entertained, BJs makes for a great place to catch live matches and to soak in sports fever.

BJs Sports Restrau Cum Lounge

104/1-A, Near 85 Lansdowne, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra, Kolkata

Xrong Place

We know that the Sarat Bose Road stretch is a den of restaurants, and for it to not have a resto-bar for live matches is highly unlikely. Hop into Xrong Place, one of Kolkata's fave places for cheap alcohol, it will become your best buddy after a few days due to their matchday offers.

Xrong Place

25, Sarat Banerjee Road, Southern Avenue, Kolkata

Xebra - The Sports Lounge

Xebra is well spread out with its spacious interiors. With its dimly lit ambience, it almost perfects the feel of a lounge. Boast your pool skills at the tables kept there and munch on the finger food. A pint of Kingfisher will cost you around INR 240. So we suggest you take your gang there to have a blast!
Xebra - The Sports Lounge

Club Eco Vista, Ground Floor, Block 4-B, Rajarhat, Kolkata

Five Mad Men

Five Mad Men is huge from the inside. You will see there are two sections once you enter. The section inside is more open and is filled with a gaming area with fusball and PS4, a sports TV and a pool table. They also have happy hours under the name Mad Hours going on from Monday to Friday between 4pm and 7pm. Yeah the place has got it all!

Five Mad Men

Omega Building, 1st Floor, Block EP & GP, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

