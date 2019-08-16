Who doesn't wanna watch a game of sport with a chilled beer? For that, we say head out to these sports bars in town.
Beer And Football Your Best Friends? Head To These Sports Bars In The City
One Sports Lounge
One of Kolkata’s trendiest sports lounge, the One Sports Lounge in Salt Lake is every sports fan’s dream bar. With plush wooden interiors and nine 4K screens strung across the lounge bar for regular live screenings of matches. You certainly cannot wish for something more.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
BJs Sports Restro-Lounge
Another restro lounge that remains a favourite among sports fanatics is BJs. It oozes the best game vibes. With big screen LEDs surrounding this place and board games on offer to keep you entertained, BJs makes for a great place to catch live matches and to soak in sports fever.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Xrong Place
We know that the Sarat Bose Road stretch is a den of restaurants, and for it to not have a resto-bar for live matches is highly unlikely. Hop into Xrong Place, one of Kolkata's fave places for cheap alcohol, it will become your best buddy after a few days due to their matchday offers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Xebra - The Sports Lounge
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Five Mad Men
Five Mad Men is huge from the inside. You will see there are two sections once you enter. The section inside is more open and is filled with a gaming area with fusball and PS4, a sports TV and a pool table. They also have happy hours under the name Mad Hours going on from Monday to Friday between 4pm and 7pm. Yeah the place has got it all!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
