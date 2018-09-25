Sip On Nolen Gur, Khejur, & Paan Flavoured Cha At Karma Kettle

The Nolen Gur and Khejur Cha are the best out here. Actually, all variants of tea are good. The former is my favourite. Their Istanbul and paan chai is amazing too. Good tea is not just found on roadside tea stalls, visit Karma Kettle and witness it yourself.
They can improve on working the quality of the food.
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
