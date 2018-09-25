Sip On Nolen Gur, Khejur, & Paan Flavoured Cha At Karma Kettle

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Karma Kettle

Ballygunge, Kolkata
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Swinhoe Street, Ballygunge Place, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Nolen Gur and Khejur Cha are the best out here. Actually, all variants of tea are good. The former is my favourite. Their Istanbul and paan chai is amazing too. Good tea is not just found on roadside tea stalls, visit Karma Kettle and witness it yourself.

What Could Be Better?

They can improve on working the quality of the food.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Cafes

Karma Kettle

Ballygunge, Kolkata
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Swinhoe Street, Ballygunge Place, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default