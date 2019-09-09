These Tiffin Services Deliver Yummy Home-Cooked Food At Your Doorstep

Food for U has meal options that suit every pocket. Whether you want it to be delivered at your workplace or PG accommodation, they will cater to your needs. They have both veg and non-veg options. Meals are neatly packed and covered with foil to ensure there’s no spillover. While a standard meal includes rice, dal, and salad, and either two vegetarian dishes or chicken curry, you can also try their soulful delights like Coriander Chicken, Chicken Butter Masala and Aloo Jeera. You can also order their Bengali and Continental breakfast platters.