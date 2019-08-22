If you get easily bored over the weekend or want to invest your time in learning something new, then check out the following places offering weekend courses. These will not only help you to utilise your time but give you a professional edge as well.
Make The Most Of Your Weekends; Enroll Yourself In These Courses In The City
Techhub Solutions - AutoCAD Training Institute
Whether you want to learn basic school-level courses like MS Office or Adobe Photoshop or advanced level programmes like C, C++, Java, and Linux or AutoCAD, Techhub Solutions offers it all. If you want to enrich yourself or just stay ahead in the competition, then enroll yourself in their weekend programmes, which will give a professional boost to your career.
Palium Courses
Brush up your soft skills or boost up your professional career with Palium's range of courses. Palium offers foreign language courses, digital marketing programmes and various other crash courses on behavioral training, business excellence, Android-iOS programming and web designing.
Institute of Media Entertainment
If you are into acting and film-making or have a thing for RJ-ing, anchoring or news reporting, then Institute of Media Entertainment will set the right stage for you. If you seriously wanna make a living out of it, then avail their one-year diploma course, curated by experienced industry professionals.
Udaan Photography
If you're bitten by the shutter bug and lenses are your best friends, then enroll yourself at Udaan Photography. Stressing on imparting a strong understanding of photography while avoiding gimmicks and shortcuts, Udaan has set new benchmark in visual arts in the city. They offer both basic and advanced level photography courses on weekends.
