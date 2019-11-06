Biba To Fabindia: Best Women's Brands At City Centre 2
Biba
Located on the ground floor, Biba has been the go-to store for women of all ages. Biba stocks casual kurtis, salwars, anarkalis and leggings. You’ll also find a nice collection of wedding and evening wear. This brand’s clothes are all about bright colours, flowy materials, quirky prints and geometric patterns sure to make you look stylish and fashionable.
Pantaloons
New Town peeps couldn't contain their excitement after Pantaloons opened in City Centre 2. From budget-friendly brands like Biba, Aurelia, Akriti and Rangmanch to high-end ones they have it all to cater to your varied shopping needs. They also stock a whole lot of ethnic and western clothes as well.
Fabindia
Vermilion
Saree connoisseurs, this shop in CC2 will make your refill your saree wardrobe. Think silk, matka, tussar, khadi, chanderi or dhakai, they have it all. Have a wedding in the family? Check out these monotone gorgeous silk sarees with contrasting borders. If you like lighter shades, they have that too. Prices start from INR 3,000 and go up to INR 15,000.
Max
Max is almost synonymous with budget-friendly apparel options. Shop a wide range of women's wear such as leggings, kurtis, T-shirts, tops, jeans, skirts, and shorts at Max at rates that would make you want to shop more. We especially love their ethnic wear collection - their kurtis are trendy, comfy and you can bag them in deals like 'Buy 2, Get 1 Free.' Besides clothing, you can also stock up on bags, shoes, and accessories.
Comments (0)