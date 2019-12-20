Now Binge Eat Without Any Worries At This New-In-Town Cloud Kitchen

Keeping in mind Kolkatans eternal love for food, especially healthy eating, Binge Bae Fikar recently launched in Kolkata and we are literally on cloud nine. An initiative by food entrepreneur Anita Mohta, this first-of-a-kind cloud kitchen serves a host of gluten-free, sugar-free and Ketogenic delicacies.

Aptly named, all the items on the menu, curated by chef Abhijit Chakraborty, are minus lactose, sugar, butter and any preservatives, which means you can now literally binge eat bae fikar hoke!

Their curated recipes comprise ingredients that are low in calories and glycemic and high in protein and nutrients. The best part is their menu is not limited to one particular cuisine. They have a range of American, Italian and Indian cuisines, right from starters, quick bites to main course.

Coming to the menu, if you don't want to compromise on both taste and health, then you can opt for their Biscotti, Multi-grain Pav with Ketogenic Bhaji, Crystal Dumplings, Gluten-free Papdi Chaat, Vegan salad, Spaghetti with Gluten-free Garlic Bread, Quinoa Mushroom Risotto, Gluten-free Pizza, Multi-grain Tortilla wraps, Crispy Herby Chicken Burger, Healthy Sandwiches, Rice, Ajwain Paratha and Dal Makhani with no butter and cream.

Desserts and healthy? Sounds impossible. Well not anymore. For sweet endings, there's Apple Pie Protein Smoothie, Hearty Carrot Cake Smoothie, Healthy Boost Pineapple Banana Smoothie and Vitamin C Booster Smoothie.

If you're looking for pure almond milk then you should definitely order it from Binge Bae Fikar. It's also one of the few places in the city serving kombucha, which helps reduce stress and is equally refreshing in taste.

