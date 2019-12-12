This Store In Rangoli Mall Cannot Be More To-The-Point For Your Gifting Needs

The day of your birth is always special. And The Birthday Store in Rangoli Mall knows it better than anyone else probably. In case you're looking for gifting options in Rangoli Mall, go to the first floor and enter the store for an unending collection of toys, coffee mugs, photo frames and more.

Buy soft toys of your child's favourite character and pick up from choices like Doraemon, Pikachu, Minion or Winnie The Pooh, to make their room look more playful. The soft toys start from INR 499. That Pikachu soft toy is ageless and you can buy it for yourself too, and we won't tell anybody! You can also buy puzzles and board game for children above 4 years of age. Get to choose from animal and babies, vehicles, maps, and rhyming words among other types.

Spend fun time with your child by engaging in board games such as Route Board, Chinese Checkers, Battle of Money and Mastermind to name a few. And we all know how much nostalgia these names bring to us. You can also grab personalised coffee mugs, photo frames, cushions and keychains. We like the coffee mugs with various quotes, pictures and even shapes.

That's not where the fun ends. Birthday Store can get an entire party organised for you. No kidding! Kid's turning five in a few weeks? Plan with the store in advance regarding the theme, 'cause boy they have a lot of them! Choose from superheroes, unicorn, Thomas Train, Motu Patlu, Mickey and Mini, and Cars, among others. A superhero themed party will come anywhere between INR 11,000-15,000. It will include a balloon gate with theme cut-outs, selfie corner, goody bags with personalisation, personalised thanks tags and nail art. What more can you ask for!?