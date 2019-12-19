Delhi's Popular Mataka Biryani Has Arrived To Kolkata Now!

Good News for all the Biryani Lovers. Matka Biryani is now in Kolkata. This concept is very much popular in Delhi. But now it is here to indulge us. This place is serving awesome Biryanis within 20 mins. The concept is. They will mix all the semi-cooked ingredients and spices along with your choice of protein in your choose of Matka (1 Serve, 3 Serve or 5 Serve) and will seal it and put it on Dum for only 20mins. Guess what your Biryani is ready. You can take it home and enjoy it hot. I just loved it. The Biryani was flavourful, yummy and damm tasty. The Meat was tender and the aloo was just Mama Mia. You will get Egg with it. They have options in Mutton, Egg and Veg too. You may feel the prices may be a bit high but if you will place the order through their app. You will get a 50% discount. So, don't wait to download the app from the App Store or Play Store and place your order. They are available on Swiggy and Zomato also. Where you will get a 30% discount for now. O yes don't forget to try their Sahi Tukda and Gulab Jammu it was outstanding. Pocket Pinch for 2: 450/-