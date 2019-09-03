Biryanishk: One Of The Best Biryani Places In Kolkata

If you are a Biryani lover and you don't try Biryani from Biryanishk by The Biryani Company. Then your Ishk is incomplete. Apart from Biryani, they are serving some awesome Muglai Dishes too. With a bit of ishk and innovative with it. We must admit their ishk is pure. Because the outcome is heavenly. Do try them. "Tilli Kebab", "Galawati Kebab", "Anguri Kebab" or Kumbh Bhatti Tandoor". All are just "ak se barkar ak". Oh listen, If you want to enjoy the following Biryanis, You need to place a 3hrs Advance Order. ❤ Classic Kolkata Biryani Chicken: One of the best Biryani I ever had. It was flavourful, beautiful long grain rice with appetising aroma and colours, very well balanced use of spices and perfectly cooked chicken pieces with all the flavours infused in it and last but the yummy potato which made the Signature Kolkata Biryani Complete. ❤ Gobindobhog Dudhiya Biryani Mutton: We must recommend it to have it while dining in only. This is such an innovative and sensitive dish... We felt that it can be enjoyed only when it is served piping hot on the plate as soon as it is cooked. Otherwise, you will miss the heavenly aroma, the texture of the rice and most importantly the killer taste of the dish. But the advantage of taking away or online order is you will get this microwave proof, environment-friendly container. With which you will get some seeds for plantation ( We must appreciate this initiative ❤). Also, you will get a small Egg Salan with it. So that if you miss some gravy with your Biryani you can enjoy it with it. Apart from this, we will recommend some more dishes. "Mutton Champ", "Chicken Bharta", "Zafrani Lachha Paratha". They are the must-try dishes if you have space left after having your ishk fulfilled with the Biryanis. As you know Every Ishk has a sweet ending... Here "Firni" will do the trick for you... On a serious note, The service is a bit slow but for good food. You need to wait a bit. They have seating available for near about 20 people at a time. The decor is simple but charming.