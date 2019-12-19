Head To This Flower Boutique For Bouquets & Decor Ideas To Glam Up Your Home

Located on Sarat Bose Road, The Bloom Room stocks fresh as well as artificial flowers, show pieces and different decorative gift products. They’re all about spreading love and positivity through flowers while being in vogue.

You’ll find fresh flowers in roses (pink, white, red and yellow), lilies and daisies. They also do carnations. The variety of flowers is just limited to these though. They mainly stock carefully hand-picked imported artificial flowers, home decor items like foliage, show pieces and vases..

And guess what? They also have the rare black roses and rainbow roses at their store! Yes. You heard that right. These will last you for two and a half years and cost INR 2,950. They also have a variety of ideas on installations like a vertical garden, hangings and more to decorate your homes and office spaces.

Need to deck up your home or work space? They’ll curate special designs for you according to your taste using artificial flowers and hangings that will make your house or office look colourful, aesthetic and glam. Choose from their options of floral vases and style your console table, shelves, side tables and coffee tables at your home or work space with it. Display it with or without flowers – the choice is yours.

So, if you’re looking to glam up your casa anytime soon, you know where you have to go.