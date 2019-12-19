This Good Ol' Vegetarian Restaurant On Camac Street Is Perfect For A Fun Family Evening

Located behind Pantaloons, this restaurant is quite popular among families and college-goers, courtesy pocket-friendly rates, quick service and good food. Almost two decades old, this casual dining restaurant serves Indian and Chinese cuisines as well as fast food. The tangy Chinese Bhel and the different kinds of Pav Bhaji are must-haves. These guys make one of the best Chinese Bhels we've had in the city. If you're a group of 3-4 friends or family going, then definitely order their dosas or Chole Bhature - it's so huge that it's impossible to finish it by yourself. And so tasty too!

Love Indian-Chinese as much as we do? Order the Crispy Chilli Babycorn and Spring Rolls - crispy with just the right amount of spice and filling. Soup lovers must try the Veg Manchow Soup. The Hakka Noodles and Fried Rice have enough veggies and flavours in them to be eaten on their own. You don't really need a side dish with it but if you still want to order, we'd recommend Paneer Chilly Gravy. The American Chopsuey is also a must-try.

End your meal with their signature sundaes or how about a Cold Coffee with Ice-Cream? The Oops Special that has four flavours of ice-cream and fresh and dry fruits is our pick. All you health freaks, opt for their fresh fruits platter or any of the juices on the menu.

It's a pure vegetarian place and also serves Jain options!