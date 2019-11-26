This Winter, Buy Boots From These Stores

If you have a huge hole in your wallet already, but boots are a definite in your closet right now, Simpark Mall in New Market in the place for you. Get your ankle lengths to thigh highs, all under one roof (but wide space). Walk around the market and spend some time looking well, you will find everything from your suede pairs to your leather boots in most colours - white, brown, black etc and all for a steal. Start at about INR 700, they don't look shabby, atall. Finding your perfect size might be a little difficult.