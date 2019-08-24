Give your wardrobe the much-needed makeover with apparel from these amazing boutiques in Bhowanipore area. We're sure you'll love their collection. Thank us later!
Get Your Fashion Game On Point With Apparel From These Boutiques In Bhowanipore
Swati Boutique
Simaaya
Be it a lehenga for a wedding or an anarkali for a festive occasion, Simaaya will have you sorted. Browse through their range of printed, handloom, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees. A lot of the collection has beautiful zari work done on them. Their lehengas are stunning enough to make you look like a celebrity.
Straavi
This boutique on Elgin Road stocks beautiful sarees, kurtis, salwar suits and lehengas. If you're bored of the same old designs and shades, then this is where you need to be. Their range is quite different and unique in terms of designs and colour combinations. We'd definitely suggest you check this place out.
Anokhi
Located in Forum Courtyard Mall, Anokhi is known for its traditional hand-block prints, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work done on its range of apparel. If you’re for a fusion of modern and traditional wear, this brand is for you. From long dresses and jumpsuits to kaftans and shirts, Anokhi stocks it all.
Palki
Head to the renowned Palki for their range of Indo-western lehengas. The designs offer a nice blend of traditional and contemporary styles. All you brides-to-be, you have to visit this boutique before you decide on your wedding couture. Palki also stocks party wear, sarees and suits.
Atara By Varisha
This colourful boutique with bright walls is sure to appeal to you the moment you step inside. The boutique does trendy Indo-Western wear. Dhoti sarees, cowl skirts, kurtis, lehengas - the place does it all. They stock a good collection of bags as well. All of it can be customised as per your liking.
Poshaak
If you're looking for something minimalist, then Poshaak is where you need to be. From salwars, and shararas to tunics and dupattas, this boutique has it all and in all kinds of colors, cuts and combinations. They've also got fabrics that can be custom made for your size. Looking for accessories? Check out their collections of clutches, bags and totes.
Comments (0)