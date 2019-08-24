Get Your Fashion Game On Point With Apparel From These Boutiques In Bhowanipore

img-gallery-featured

Give your wardrobe the much-needed makeover with apparel from these amazing boutiques in Bhowanipore area. We're sure you'll love their collection. Thank us later!

Swati Boutique

All you brides-to-be and bridesmaids, head to Swati Boutique for designer lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, kurtis, indo-western gowns and sarees in drool-worthy shades. The wooden flooring and the neat and well-lit decor will immediately catch your eye as will the separate sections for apparel. It's perfect for all kinds of functions - mehendi, sangeet or wedding or any family get-togethers.
Boutiques

Swati Boutique

5.0

A-1, 1st Floor, 2 Rowland Road, Elgin, Kolkata

image-map-default

Simaaya

Be it a lehenga for a wedding or an anarkali for a festive occasion, Simaaya will have you sorted. Browse through their range of printed, handloom, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees. A lot of the collection has beautiful zari work done on them. Their lehengas are stunning enough to make you look like a celebrity.

Clothing Stores

Simaaya

4.0

10/4-D, Near Forum Mall, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Straavi

This boutique on Elgin Road stocks beautiful sarees, kurtis, salwar suits and lehengas. If you're bored of the same old designs and shades, then this is where you need to be. Their range is quite different and unique in terms of designs and colour combinations. We'd definitely suggest you check this place out.

Clothing Stores

Straavi

4.5

9, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Anokhi

Located in Forum Courtyard Mall, Anokhi is known for its traditional hand-block prints, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work done on its range of apparel.  If you’re for a fusion of modern and traditional wear, this brand is for you. From long dresses and jumpsuits to kaftans and shirts, Anokhi stocks it all.

Boutiques

Anokhi

Forum Courtyard Mall, 2nd Floor, 209, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Palki

Head to the renowned Palki for their range of Indo-western lehengas. The designs offer a nice blend of traditional and contemporary styles. All you brides-to-be, you have to visit this boutique before you decide on your wedding couture. Palki also stocks party wear, sarees and suits.

Clothing Stores

Palki

4.1

118-A, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Atara By Varisha

This colourful boutique with bright walls is sure to appeal to you the moment you step inside. The boutique does trendy Indo-Western wear. Dhoti sarees, cowl skirts, kurtis, lehengas - the place does it all. They stock a good collection of bags as well. All of it can be customised as per your liking.

Boutiques

Atara By Varisha

4.3

16, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Jadubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Poshaak

If you're looking for something minimalist, then Poshaak is where you need to be. From salwars, and shararas to tunics and dupattas, this boutique has it all and in all kinds of colors, cuts and combinations. They've also got fabrics that can be custom made for your size. Looking for accessories? Check out their collections of clutches, bags and totes.

Clothing Stores

Poshaak

4.0

10-A, Heyshyam Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default