Broke? Bachelor? Or Just Not In A Mood To Cook? The Bowl Company Is Here At Your Rescue

The Bowl Company, does it ring a bell? It is one of the best food delivery services offering delectable combos at damn economical rates.

The Bowl Company has become a favourite not just for the awesome dishes they offer but also for their crisp and beautiful presentation and packaging. They have a wide range of Indian, Continental and Chinese delicacies to choose from. As the name suggests food is served in a bowl, which contains a portion of either rice/spaghetti/noodles (according to your choice) along with your choice of veg/non-veg curry.

You can opt for Peri Peri Chicken with Corn Rice, Siracha Chicken with Egg Fried Rice or the Tuscan Spaghetti Chicken Bolognese and if you love everything Indian then go for the Maharashtrian Chicken Curry with steamed rice or Murgh Lababdar with Jeera Rice. The vegetarian fare has also got a lot of options like - Rajma Chawal, dal fry or Dal Makhana with jeera rice and Paneer Butter Masala with Mattar Pulao. You can also try their Crispy Manchurian with Chilli Garlic Hakka Noodles or the Thai Green Curry with Steamed Rice which are equally good. Choose from their à la carte dessert menu that hosts a lot of options too - Epigamia Blueberry Greek Yogurt and Misti Dahi, Epigamia Strawberry Greek Yogurt, Angoori Rasmalai, Moongdal Halwa or just indulge in Bailey's Chocolate Mousse – a must-try.



