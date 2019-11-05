City Centre 2 in New Town can be a really happening place when it comes to menswear. Men, if you're planning to pick up new clothes from here you won't be disappointed as they have a whole lot of options to choose from.
From Casuals To Formals: Here's Your Guide To Men's Brands
Allen Solly
Allen Solly is perfect to set the mood with their easy to breathe in casuals. Walk into the store and pick up their variety of coloured chinos that set statements with their style. Available in various shades, these chinos can be worn with shirts, polos or even V-neck tees to suit the occasion.
Lee
Lee is identified with denims. In case you like your denims to be vintage, Lee is the store you are looking for. Even though it will cost you on the higher side, their denims are worth buying due to their longevity and comfort. And if you want an overflow of denim, go for an acid wash denim shirt with a jet black skinny fit jeans to make the ladies swoon.
Manyavar
Wrangler
We love Wrangler's denim shorts and jeans, which are basic but fashionable at the same time. Pick up their black and grey slim-fit denims if you are in no mood to wear formal trousers. And if you want to get the feel of a denim or a chino but want it to be more light, then go for their denim and chino joggers, which are a win-win and can be worn with any upper wear.
Fab India
Fab India needs no separate introduction. It is like the household brand of Indians and their most reliable one when it comes to ethnic wear. But apart from the long and short kurtas, check out their churidars and linen shirts, which spell comfort in capital letters. And how can we forget to mention the nagras that can be paired with the panjabis!
