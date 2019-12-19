This Roadside Shop Hoards Miniature Brass Artefacts And We Can't Keep Our Hands Off

Want to give your drawing room a makeover but budget is a constraint? Worry not, check out this roadside shop off Lindsay Street and lay your hands on antique gramophones or wind chimes, all made of brass. We couldn't stop proverbially adding to cart their collection of miniature brass objects, ranging from aeroplanes, auto rickshaws and table fans to models of animals, records and even some brass wind chimes studded with multi-coloured balls. Decorate your walls with a sword-shield set or a face of Durga and amp up your cabinets with miniature brass chair table sets or a shiv-ling. All the brass products range anywhere between INR 250 and INR 1250.

The shop also stocks wooden boxes, priced INR 150 onwards, which are perfect to store all your knick-knacks.