Breakfast Sorted: Hot Kachoris From This Legendary Outlet Is Melting Our Hearts

Imagine a street shop in Calcutta beating the most popular restaurants in the city. Here it is. A walk for more or less 10 minutes from the Lake Mall will bring you to Maharani Tea & Tiffin selling one of the best Kachoris and Samosas in the city and wait their Special Chai made us absolutely drool over it. They serve their Kachoris with obviously the aloo and also some chillies put in a kasundi mix and served along with the duo in the raw form. So, if you have more of a spicy palette then head straight to this joint. They also have Khasta Kachoris, Malpuas, Gojas, Khajas and most specifically amazing Chai and Jalebies. Don't forget those Gulab Jamuns wishing you all: A very Sweet Morning, Indeed.