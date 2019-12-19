Calling All Brides! Leave The Gold Aside & Opt For Stunning Floral Jewellery From This Brand

Based out of Kolkata, Bridal Flower Jewellery does handmade, customised floral jewellery that’ll make all you brides look elegant and glowing on your wedding day. What started just as a hobby, soon turned into a profession for Nazia Ahmed after a floral maangtika, which she made for her sister on her wedding, was loved by all. The brand does all kinds of jewellery - necklace, earrings, bangles, corsages, payal, kamarbandh, kaleere and more - customised as per your liking.

We spotted a set made with pollens, paper flowers and pearl chains. It’s one of her bestsellers and perfect for a haldi or mehendi function. Another creation that impressed us was the South Indian floral set made of white artificial jasmine flowers, white pearls and yellow paper flowers. If a lot of colour is your thing, then go for the necklace made of green and pink pollens, pink paper flowers and pearl chains.

Prices start at INR 50 and can go up to INR 2,000 or more depending on the customisations and designs.

