Zen State Of Mind: 6 Popular Monasteries of West Bengal You Must Visit

Situated in Darjeeling, also known as 'Aloobari' monastery after the locality it is situated in, this monastery was built under the supervision of Sri Sangay Lama, a highly revered religious head of the Yolmowa sect hailing from northeast Nepal. The construction of the monastery started in 1914, same year as the World War I. Keeping the war in mind, the monastery was named 'Mag-Dhog', meaning 'to do away with war'. You need to experience the tranquility here to know why it was hailed as a symbol for world peace during troubled times.