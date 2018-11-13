A huge buffet spread with incredible Indian, Asian, Italian, and chaat stations with a huge variety for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The cheese, salads, and cold cuts on offer are outstanding. For dessert, you can choose from Indian and international options. JW Kitchen is my go-to buffet in Kolkata.
Indian, Asian, Italian & More: Head To JW Kitchen For An Incredible Buffet
Fine Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
