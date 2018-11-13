Indian, Asian, Italian & More: Head To JW Kitchen For An Incredible Buffet

Fine Dining

JW Kitchen - JW Marriott

Tangra, Kolkata
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

JW Marriott Hotel, 4-A, JBS Haldane Avenue, Tangra, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

A huge buffet spread with incredible Indian, Asian, Italian, and chaat stations with a huge variety for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The cheese, salads, and cold cuts on offer are outstanding. For dessert, you can choose from Indian and international options. JW Kitchen is my go-to buffet in Kolkata.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

