This Store In Hindustan Park Will Offer You All Things Handloom

Step in and you will realise you are thrown into a den of nifty handcraft. To start with, you can decorate your interiors with the wall hangings with mythical hand paintings. You can also browse through their jewellery section wherein they have ear pieces, necklaces and rings made of German silver. The earrings start from INR 195. The store has an immense range of collection for men and women.

They have a variety of sarees that you can look forward to ranging from chanderi, the patolas from Gujarat, the geometric Chettinad sarees and Sambalpuri, among others. Get all your desire for cotton addressed here with an exquisite range of mulmul cotton or muslin; the sarees start from INR 1495. If you want to notch up the range a little higher, grab their mesmerising cotton and silk sarees with ajrak print. The silk ones start from INR 5500 and the cotton ones will be available from INR 3500. They also keep ajrak printed kurtis starting from INR 1995. Instead of a dupatta, grab their cotton and silk stoles starting from INR 895.

From the men’s collection, you will get panjabis, shirts and Nehru jackets. The Nehru jackets will especially grab your attention with some gorgeous floral and aari work, with a list of unique colours such as dark orange, pink and off-white, starting from INR 995. You can get hold of the shirts for a minimum of INR 650. The men’s panjabis start from INR 1095 and you will get them in cotton as well as jute cotton. If that’s not all, they have a separate section for the discount section!