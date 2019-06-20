Drop By This Joint To Get Burgers That Will Blow Your Mind & Break Your Jaw

Located in Saltlake City, Burger in Law is the hotspot for all the burger lovers in Kolkata. They serve the best burgers one can have. With its vast options to choose from, the fine quality of burgers, the service, this place really stands out from the rest! They have a very interesting menu, with some cool names for the burgers, like 'The Magicshroom' for the ones who can't get over mushrooms, ' The Scuba Dive' for the seafood lovers, and a few more to name. The most interesting part of their menu would definitely be 'The Jaw Breaker', which will quite literally break your jaw. Believe me, when I say this! So, I tried the 'Tree Hugger' from the jaw breaker section, and it was terrific with its size, the contents ,the flavours, the quality! The burger consisted of 3 patties namely the Veggie Patty, the Potato Patty, the Cottage Cheese Patty, along with Triple Cheese, Grilled Pineapple and Special Coleslaw! It was huge and was impossible to complete even half of it! Apart from burgers they also serve some lip smacking Appetizers, House Salads, some really refreshing Shakes & Coolers. The ambiance is really cool and a definite place for you to visit. This place should be certainly on you list, and you can't afford to miss it! Thank me later!