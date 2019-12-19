Millennial Brides-To-Be & Bridesmaids, Hit Up This Boutique For Lavish Lehengas And Party Wear

Be it your sister who's tying the knot, your best-friend or you, Imara Couture, run by designer Prachi Poddar and Sonam Agarwal, is located in Salt lake and offers perfect solutions for the D-day. Find traditional craftsmanship in their works including intricate hand embroidery that comes with anchor stitching, gota pati, zardozi and patch work, mostly on raw silk, viscose, lycra, georgette and net. From pastel shades to vibrant ones, Imara stocks all of it besides the traditional maroons and reds to suit the mood. Prices start at INR 40,000.

Also get your hands on exclusive party wear including layered kurtis, crop top set (with skirt/pants), fusion gowns and draped lehengas/sarees. We loved their mint-green draped saree with organza frills, made out of lycra fabric and paired with a net blouse with embroidery done on it. Their long jackets are also apt for any day-time event.

Their occasional to party wear will cost you up-to INR 30,000 whereas casuals starts at INR 3,000 to INR 10,000. Watch out for their handcrafted, in-house range of fashion jewellery, batuas, potlis and clutches.