Bride On A Budget? This Store Will Stitch Designer Dupes For Your Shaadi

If you're looking for a gorgeous blouse that will hold the drape of your bridal saree or confused about which lehenga to buy, Lucky Brides is here at your rescue.

Brainchild of designer Rajni Rathi, here you can find standard-sized ethnic and party wear gowns, ideal for cocktail and sangeet ceremonies. Their blouses come in different styling options (cape/off-shoulder/ backless). The store also stocks three-layered dresses, made of satin, that can be worn in three different styles. You will also find copies of designers like Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra at a reduced price. They also stock handmade potli bags and batuas, along with limited artificial jewellery.

Apart from blouses, gowns and lehengas, they also do kurtis, salwar suits, sarIs and skirts. You can also bring your fabric and get it stitched here. Fusion wear starts at INR 2,000 while kurtis are priced at INR 1,000. Designer dupes start from INR 30,000.