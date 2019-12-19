Thaapo by Navnee Kasat finds beauty and freshness in fallen leaves and flowers, by capturing their imprint on the fabric as a way of preserving their essence, color and form.
Buy Eco Printed Clothing Or Make Your Own, Let This Fashion Label Show You How It’s Done
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Thaapo, as the name suggests is to leave a mark or impression, which is what the technique of eco printing is all about. This environmental-friendly printing uses raw materials from the nature around us without disturbing it. Gathering an assortment of leaves and flowers (such as marigolds, guava leaves, euca leaves and rose petals) that have fallen off the trees, tightly bundling them inside the fabric, steaming or boiling the bundle to release the dye naturally found inside the plant and voila! In this way Thaapo brings alive the dead leaves and flowers on its fabrics.
What’s really awesome is that each print created is unique and cannot be repeated because every leaf on this planet is different, even the two sides of the same leaf do not match!
Garments made out of this naturally processed fabric also give out a pleasing aroma, which means you can further stay away from more chemicals that make up deodorants and perfumes. Thaapo is riding the bandwagon of slow fashion while making fashionable clothing. We heart the ‘Drape Series’ that fuse sarees with contemporary wear to give you something like a dungaree saree or a gown saree.
If you would like to print your own garment, you can join one of the workshops conducted by Navnee, who is super generous with sharing her knowledge and learnings on the techniques of eco printing.
What Could Be Better
Eco prints would look lovely on curtains and bed sheets. We would love for Thaapo to create a whole range of home decor and upholstery too.
Pro-Tip
Eco prints fade away with time. When that happens, instead of discarding the garment, re-dye it, that way the faint traces of the previous print will give a lovely ghost effect rendering a whole new look.
Comments (0)