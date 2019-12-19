While there are hundreds of stores selling run-of-the-mill home decor items, few have the ability to add some vintage vibes to your casa. Check out this city-based online brand, Blooms, and browse through their collection of handpainted clocks, trays and coasters.
Art Attack: We Found Resin-Painted Coasters & Clocks And These Are Super Edgy
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Brainchild of Richa Agarwal, Blooms's collection is full of eclectic and intricate home decor pieces, resin-painted and crafted to perfection. A self-taught artist, Richa literally infuses splash of colour in all her pieces.
We found a range of wooden trays and coasters, sporting abstract paintings with some 3D effect as well, which are perfect to add style to your tea time. Brilliantly colourful and perfect in finishing, the trays and coasters wear hand painted artworks. She even stocks artsy clocks in varying designs, also resin painted to give it some some old school vibes.
Serving food on plain plates is so cliched. If you want to spice up your mornings with a splash of art, check out her variety of fancy resin painted wooden platters, edgy and uniquely designed with some contemporary touch.
While clocks range between INR 400-1200, coasters are priced from INR 30-100 piece. Platters start from INR 400 and go up to INR 800.
What Could Be Better
Her collection is not entirely visible on social media as she prefers sending pictures of her work personally to her clients. A fair display on social media would help us get a fair idea.
Pro-Tip
Calling all art connoisseurs. Richa also stocks curated pieces of abstract and figurative paintings in acrylic, charcoal and mixed media forms. So if you are a hoarder of artwork, you know where to come. (Her paintings are priced between INR 800-15000). To catch a glimpse of her work drop at Salt Lake City Centre where she'll hold an art exhibition from August 2-4.
