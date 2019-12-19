Art Attack: We Found Resin-Painted Coasters & Clocks And These Are Super Edgy

Brainchild of Richa Agarwal, Blooms's collection is full of eclectic and intricate home decor pieces, resin-painted and crafted to perfection. A self-taught artist, Richa literally infuses splash of colour in all her pieces.

We found a range of wooden trays and coasters, sporting abstract paintings with some 3D effect as well, which are perfect to add style to your tea time. Brilliantly colourful and perfect in finishing, the trays and coasters wear hand painted artworks. She even stocks artsy clocks in varying designs, also resin painted to give it some some old school vibes.

Serving food on plain plates is so cliched. If you want to spice up your mornings with a splash of art, check out her variety of fancy resin painted wooden platters, edgy and uniquely designed with some contemporary touch.

While clocks range between INR 400-1200, coasters are priced from INR 30-100 piece. Platters start from INR 400 and go up to INR 800.