Wanna Buy In Bulk? Check Out City’s Best Wholesale Markets

Burrabazar, a neighbourhood of north-central Kolkata, expanded from a yarn and textile market into one of the largest wholesale markets in India. It is divided into highly specialised sub-markets in accordance with the commodity it sells and deals with like - Dhotipatti, Tulapatti, Fancypatti, Chinipatti. Further sub-divisions are known as Katra, Kothi or chowk. Each Katra is known for a particular item. At Raja Katra, you can get the best deals in spices while at Mohan Das Katra you can avail hardware and textile deals. There are approximately around 25 katras in Burra bazar