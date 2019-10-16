Be The Showstopper In Your BFF's Wedding; Score Gorgeous Party Wear From This City Store

Calling all dedicated celeb fashion stalkers! Drop in at Mornee in Ballygunge to explore a stunning range of lehengas, sarees and Indo-western gowns at super affordable rates.

Be it ruffled sleeve or cold shoulder, lehengas are not only on-trend and flattering, but they are also oh-so-comfy and give you that perfect princess feels. Spread across a sprawling area, the store exudes opulent vibes and has a pretty neat decor. We came across two-three rows neatly stacked with lehengas. From shimmery and subtle ones to heavily embroidered ones they have it all.

Their shade card is squally drool-worthy. From bright reds, blue and maroon to subtle ones in golden, silver and peach tones. We spotted net lehengas embellished with elaborate floral embroidery and even ones with ruffled skirts. These would look great when accessorised with kundan earrings and and flowers for the hair.

Attending a beach wedding? Take a look at this rainbow coloured lehenga that comes with an off-shoulder blouse (major hippie vibes we say!). For important events, check out the blouses that feature beaded and colourful floral motifs on them.

The collection starts from INR 2,000 and ranges up to INR 10,000.