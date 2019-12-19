Festivities Or Office: Shop Minimalist Kurtas From This Men's Label

Located on Sarat Bose Road, Hunar Store is giving the right makeover to the humble and under-rated attire for men - kurtas. From kurtas to sherwanis, this store is spread across two floors, entirely dedicated to men’s wear. Move over from blingy and heavy embroidered kurtas and try out their collection, which is perfect for both dailywear and occasions.

From cotton silk, rayon to even delicate tissue fabric, find a variety of options to pick from. Be it pastels, monochrome or even neons, one can find an array of colours that will suit your mood. A wedding coming up? Take a look at their kurtas and sherwanis that come with a twist of drape towards the length. Their pintuck and chikankari kurtas, paired with Nehru jackets, are equally savvy.



They also do alterations. While casual wear will cost you around INR 3,000, the gorgeous ones come for INR 7,500.

