This More Than 80 Years Old Brand Still Stocks Footwear Under INR 200

Being a relatively new outlet, House of SL is located on Free School Street is spread across a large area. Just like other outlets, this store is always filled with customers and busy staff members. From flats for ladies to leather boots for gents to even kids footwear, this place has something for everyone.

More than the upcoming styles and trends, their collection focuses on comfort and standard quality of leather shoes. So, don't expect much from this place apart from standard pairs for your feet. We suggest you directly go inside and start browsing through their racks until you find a pair of your choice instead of waiting for a staff member to help you out. We recommend this place to someone who's looking for everyday footwear on a budget. They also stock backpacks, belts, wallets and other accessories.

You can get a pair of your choice under INR 200 or even below that.