The City Has A New Queer-Friendly Cafe And You Have To Check It Out

After Amra Odbhuth, the city has come up with yet another queer-friendly cafe and you have to check it out.

Cafe #377, named after Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that was struck down by the Supreme Court in September last year decriminalising homosexuality, opened doors recently and its all about celebrating equality, unity and love because "closets are for clothes, not people". Located on the busy Lord Sinha Road, the cafe's psychedelic and vibrant interiors reflect their love for the rainbow colours, especially pink, and that shows in the food too!

Pink Cheesy Fries, Pink Pizza, Pink momos, pink baos, pink kebabs - enough to make us go oh-so-cute! All of it made using beetroot juice. We tried the Pink Pizza - it's topped with roasted garlic, onions, strawberry sundried tomatoes, olives and pesto. The thin crust pizzas were so good we wanted to order another portion. Next were the Pink Paneer Kebabs - the cottage cheese was soft and stuffed with raisins and nuts and marinated with beetroot puree, rose petal and cream. Not recommended if you're allergic to or hate nuts! Non-vegetarians must opt for the Pink De Bhatti that's basically a platter comprising Angaarey Murgh, Lasooni Tikka, Mahi Tikka and Tandoori Prawns.

If you are a dim sum person, then the steamed ones are what you should opt for. They're soft and juicy and perfect to satiate those mini cravings. Don't miss out on the Pink Kulfi with Baked Rosogolla - it's heavenly and the perfect dessert to end your meal with. You can also try their pink cheesecake topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

They also serve hookah if that's what you prefer (don't worry! there's a separate section for those of you who don't like it). So, gather your squad and head to Cafe #377 today. Your gender, sexual preferences or background doesn't matter - you'll be welcomed here with open arms.