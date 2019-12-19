Books, Cupcakes & Kaffe: This European Style Cafe Is Our New Fave Spot In Park Street

Whether you're after a cup of joe, somewhere to linger with your laptop or a cupcake to dig your teeth in - Cafe Muller by Mrs Magpie is the cosy spot on a busy street that you would love not to share. Tucked inside Goethe Institut in Park Mansions, the adjoining library should clue you in on this cafe's peaceful vibe, and charm in spades that's typical of all Mrs Magpie spots.

If the modern minimalist decor of the cafe and library doesn't already doubt your presence in the city, then sit outside on the open terrace and wait for the grand clock on the overlooking white building to chime - you'll be certain you are lost in some European city. Get the arching red windows in the frame, and you'll have a pic to light up your Insta feed.

A cafe that takes its baked goodies and desserts seriously, there's the whole range of Mrs Magpie's signature cupcakes, tarts, quiches and sandwiches to indulge in. Textbook brews of coffee and tea are also on the menu to go with your reading.