Howrah peeps! The area has come up with a lot of new cafes, bars and restaurants that you must visit with your gang or family for a good time. We've made a list of nine of them for you. Read on to know more.
Howrah Peeps! Head To These Places For A Good Time With The Squad
Skylark
One of the most popular restaurants in the area, Skylark is situated on the first floor of Howrah AC Market and is the go-to place for a nice family dinner. It's a pure vegetarian place serving delish North Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. You cannot leave without trying the Pindi Chana. The Four Cheese Pasta, Dum Biryani and Skylark Dessert Platter are other must-haves here.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Khana Khazana
Located beside Debshishu Hospital on Dobson Road, this is another popular restaurant in the area. Their Crispy Chilli Babycorn and Hakka Noodles sell like hot cakes. They even make yummy South Indian cuisine. Try their super crispy and crunchy Paper Plain Dosa and Sambar Vada for a happy stomach.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Mill
Located on the top floor of Rangoli Mall, The Mill is one of the first lounges that opened in the area. With beautiful interiors and a huge bar, this is where the foodies of Howrah love to hangout. The food is equally tempting. Try their Chicken Cilantro and Veg Kebab Platter. Chinese food lovers must try their Chilli Garlic Noodles - done with the right amount of spice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
LYL: Live Your Life
The newest kid on the block, Live Your Life is situated on the second floor of Rangoli Mall and serves Chinese and finger food. You have to try the really soft Grilled Fish in Lemon Butter Sauce served with rice, veggies and mashed potato. But the star of the show is the draught beer (surprise, surprise)! Yes guys. Howrah finally has a pub that serves draught beer. The cocktails are also pretty awesome. Try the Bar Chef Mixology, B-52 and A Short Trip To Hell. Trust us, you'll leave the place with a happy high.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Fiesta Bar & Restaurant
Located near the Howrah Dumurjola Stadium in Shibpur, this place serves a wide assortment of North and Chinese dishes and is a perfect place to hang out with your gang. It's a good place to drink too since the alcohol rates are cheaper compared to other bars. Go for the Chicken Reshmi Butter Masala or Tandoori Pomfret. The biryani tastes equally yum.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Noxx
Located opposite Howrah Dumurjala Stadium, this restaurant-cum-bar is light on the pocket and heavy on food. They serve a good mix of North Indian and Chinese cuisines. Their cocktails and pizza are to-die-for. You have to try their Noxx Special Chilli Mutton and Cilantro Chicken Skewers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Mainland China
The popular chain has a restaurant in Avani Mall and, needless to say, is a must-visit for all you Chinese food lovers. We'd definitely recommend their dim sums, especially the Basil Flavoured Vegetable Dumplings. If you love to begin your meal with a hearty bowl of soup, then opt for Lemon Coriander Soup - it's soul-satisfying!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Cafe By The Lane
The cafe scene is not just restricted to south Kolkata anymore. It's slowly catching up in Howrah too! This quaint little cafe in Howrah is known for its sinful cheesecakes, desserts and shakes. Go for the chef recommended Chicken Cheese Balls or the Burger Agapostala. Want a full meal? Try the Chicken Frances, a Spanish Omelette or the Rum Burnt Honey Chicken. Best part? There's a rack inside the cafe neatly stacked with books, oxidised jewellery and cosmetics.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Fusion
A casual dining restaurant located in Liluah, Fusion serves a scrumptious affair with North Indian, Chinese cuisines as well as fast food. Their Chole Bhature and Pav Bhaji are must-haves. They also serve different kinds of fusion thalis in case you want a mix of everything.
