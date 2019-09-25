Howrah Peeps! Head To These Places For A Good Time With The Squad

The newest kid on the block, Live Your Life is situated on the second floor of Rangoli Mall and serves Chinese and finger food. You have to try the really soft Grilled Fish in Lemon Butter Sauce served with rice, veggies and mashed potato. But the star of the show is the draught beer (surprise, surprise)! Yes guys. Howrah finally has a pub that serves draught beer. The cocktails are also pretty awesome. Try the Bar Chef Mixology, B-52 and A Short Trip To Hell. Trust us, you'll leave the place with a happy high.