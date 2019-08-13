Peeps! Check Out These Places To Catch Up With Your Gang After A Tiring Day

Sitting on the 6th floor on Southern Avenue, What's Up Cafe is many a people's favourite chilling spot. Head here after college and sit back for hours gossiping with your gang. Spread over two floors, the lower floor has indoor seating upon entering. It then opens to a beautiful open rooftop space. If you want your private space to have hookah, move to the upper floor, which is relatively smaller and air conditioned (it's our fave little spot). The hookah is a little expensive but there are a lot of flavours to choose from. You have to try the bruschetta pomodora or the chicken roulade if you are going for appetisers. For mains, their Italian delicacies are worth trying. Order the Shepherd's Pie or the Hungarian Goulash if you want to get yourself filled to the brim.