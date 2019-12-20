Get Your Fave Mythological Figure Inked At This Award-Winning Tattoo Studio

Waited long enough for that much desired tattoo? Head now to Calcutta Ink, a Golpark-based tattoo and piercing studio owned by Sid Thapa, which managed to create quite a name among tattoo enthusiasts in town!

Started in 2009, the studio has two branches, the main one being in Golpark and the other one on Bypass. There are six artists working at the studio, which include Mik, Kankana, Donboklang (we love that name!), Rintu, Nanu and Sid. Mik is a decorated artist who has won the best oriental tattoo award at the 2nd International Goa Tattoo Festival and 2nd International Heat-Work Tattoo Festival.

The tattoo parlour in itself has a very minimalist decor with royal white walls and frames hanging from the walls. Be it oriental, mythical, traditionally indigenous or gothic, Calcutta Ink can help you out with the most complex designs. If you are in a mood to get the emblem of your favourite football club inked on your chest, set your worries aside, because Calcutta ink has got your back! Or if you think a small 'Wanderlust' tattoo is all you want, we say go and fulfill your wanderlust!

Guess what? They have two price categories! If you want to go by per square inch, it starts from INR 1,200 and if you want to opt for an hourly basis, it starts from INR 4,500.