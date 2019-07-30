Dive Into The World Of Super Heroes At Cafe HQ

The love for superheroes and food knows no boundaries and hence Cafe HQ. This cafe gives you those Marvel and DC vibes. From posters to small hanging lamps to the dishes everything is related to them. The drinks counter has a panel of various superheroes in the background where they serve you live freak shakes and other drinks. Accommodating around 40 to 50 people, this place can be a good spot to chill with your gang around evening. The choice of music is kept very soft yet modern not too loud and it matches with the cafe vibe. They are mainly famous for their insanely awesome freak shakes like the dark phoenix, and dishes like bbq bat wings, thor steak sizzlers, magnetosheath lover pizza. Apart from these, they have some beverages like coffee on their menu. The items you get here are Chinese and Continental. Some Must-Try includes Thai chilli basil chicken, Luxe author's lasagne, Meat lover's pizza, Crispy Chilli Lotus Stem in honey chilli sauce, ICY Spicy Blueberry drink, Bubble gum Freakshake. The cost around the freak shakes are around INR 350 and is suffice for 2 to 3 people.