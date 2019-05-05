On Sundays, We Brunch

Casual Dining

Capella - AltAir Boutique Hotel

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Altair Boutique Hotel, 20th Floor, EM-4, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

Capella view is fabulous and I personally love alfresco dining in the cooler months. We recently visited for the Sunday Brunch and loved our experience.The food was good and we enjoyed the starters as well as the pizzas. A wide variety of mains and desserts were on offer which I could not do justice to. My advise skip breakfast and go hungry for this lovely brunch.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

