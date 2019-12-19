Sip On Milk Tea & Enjoy Bread Toast At This 100-Year-Old Cafe

Named after a famous freedom fighter, Favourite Cabin is a gem of a place is a 2-minute walk from College Square. Established in the year 1918, and more than 100 years old, this hidden place has many eminent personalities as its guests. From Kavi Nazrul Islam to Shibram Chakraborty, everyone has sipped on tea from this iconic place. This place was established by Nutan Chandra Barua. Divided into three parts - an outer sitting area, a kitchen, and an inner chamber, this place oozes rustic charm and has a great appeal. When Netaji used to be a student of Presidency University, he was a regular here and used to hear Nazrul's songs and poems. The great Nazrul used to sit at table no. 4 at this place. The great Soumitra Chatterjee was a regular and so was late Sunil Gangopadhyay. Not a single thing has changed at this place - a tiny cash counter, wooden chairs, and marble top, everything is the same including the menu, with milk tea and lemon tea still a favourite amongst the crowd. They have added new dishes to the menu - paan cake, pastries, and bread toast. Each and every table has its own story to share. A perfect place where the discussion ranges from political propaganda to football, this place needs the love and support. Let us all hope that the government looks after this place and makes this one a heritage shop, and our 'Favourite Cabin' becomes the favourite cabin for everyone.