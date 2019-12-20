Visit Chai Break's Camac Street Outlet For A Wonderful Outdoor Seating

Chai Break has opened a new outlet on Camac Street and you will go crazy once you learn about the location. The city's one of the most favourite cafés has opened up an outdoor seating arrangement right inside RNM Galleria 1910.

Once you step inside, you'll love the European vibe of the space. With classic iron chairs and glass tables, you can walk down the soft grasses and get a feel of the ambience. The grassed floor is mixed with stoned pathways to keep the raw nature of the place intact.

We started off our evening with the rose oolong tea, which is a herbal tea made with fermented rose leaves. Next up, we tried the Mediterranean salad (health-conscious people should take a note!) which came with hummus, za'atar, lavash and pomegranate. Moving on, we recommend the Dirty Fries served with a Manchurian dip. Non-vegetarians, the Harissa chicken will solve your meat cravings.

For mains, try the Four Toppings Pizza and Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza. For Four Toppings, you can pick from a variety of toppings including American corn, zucchini, olive, bell pepper and mushroom. End the meal with the chocolate Monte Carlo! It's absolutely sinful.